In GOP immigration battle, factions split over staying in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Divisions over whether to provide a conduit to citizenship for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally are the pivotal sticking point as House Republicans seek a solution to their campaign-season fight over the issue.

Moderates say that their key goal is finding a way for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to stay permanently in the U.S. Conservatives say they have no interest in awarding what they call "amnesty" to people who came illegally.

No solution to that dispute emerged Wednesday.

Meanwhile, moderates trying to force votes on the issue gained their 21st GOP signature Wednesday. With just four more, they should be able to overcome leadership objections and have votes on immigration bills in late June.

House leaders plan a pivotal closed-door GOP immigration meeting June 7.