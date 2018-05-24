|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|44
|171
|49
|63
|.368
|JMartinez Bos
|46
|178
|31
|61
|.343
|MMachado Bal
|48
|185
|27
|62
|.335
|Brantley Cle
|36
|148
|23
|49
|.331
|Simmons LAA
|46
|169
|27
|55
|.325
|Castellanos Det
|46
|182
|24
|59
|.324
|Segura Sea
|46
|197
|33
|62
|.315
|Lowrie Oak
|47
|185
|20
|58
|.314
|Altuve Hou
|50
|201
|25
|63
|.313
|Abreu ChW
|44
|173
|24
|53
|.306
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 16; JMartinez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; 2 tied at 33.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Sale, Boston, 5-1; GCole, Houston, 5-1.