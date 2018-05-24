APNewsBreak: Prosecutor interviewing Schneiderman accusers

NEW YORK (AP) — A special prosecutor has started interviewing women whose abuse allegations led to former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's resignation.

Two people familiar with the investigation say Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas was meeting with Michelle Manning Barish on Wednesday.

Manning Barish is one of the four women whose tales of being slapped and choked were the subject of a New Yorker expose on Schneiderman.

Both people spoke about the interview on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

Singas' office declined comment. A lawyer for Manning Barish was traveling on business and could not be immediately reached.

Schneiderman said he engaged in "role playing" with the women, but denied physically assaulting anyone.