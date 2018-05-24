  1. Home
ATP World Tour Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/24 04:32
Wednesday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: $590,000 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Andreas Seppi (7), Italy, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-0, 6-2.