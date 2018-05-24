ATP World Tour Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
|Geneva
|Purse: $590,000 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Andreas Seppi (7), Italy, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-2.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2.
Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
|Doubles
|First Round
Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-0, 6-2.