INVISTA Proceeds with $250 Million Technology Upgrade in Victoria, Texas

VICTORIA, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--INVISTA is entering the final design phase for a $250 million project at its Victoria site to upgrade its manufacturing technology and increase production of adiponitrile (ADN), a key ingredient for nylon 6,6 fibers and plastics. Construction for the project is slated to get underway in the first quarter of 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006412/en/

The INVISTA ADN pilot plant in Orange, Texas (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to deploy our most advanced ADN technology here and expect this investment to further strengthen the Victoria site’s competitive position as a global leader in the manufacture of nylon intermediate chemicals,” said Bill Greenfield, president, INVISTA Intermediates.

The new technology, developed and in use at the INVISTA facility in Orange, Texas, brings improved product yields, reduced energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced process stability and reduced capital intensity, compared to existing technologies. These improvements in performance have enabled the Orange facility to set production volume records since deployment in 2014.

This investment in Victoria comes on the heels of an announcement last September, where INVISTA and its joint venture partner, Solvay, decided to deploy this technology at the Butachimie joint venture in France. INVISTA has also received strong interest from customers and others in the value chain seeking to participate with INVISTA in building a new ADN plant in China.

As the world’s leading supplier for ADN, INVISTA supports growth and innovation in the nylon industry by continually investing in research and development, including the continued improvement of its ADN technology. The new ADN technology is the result of more than $40 million in research and development spanning four years on two continents.

About INVISTA

With leading brands including LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, CORDURA®, STAINMASTER® and ANTRON®, INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A wholly owned subsidiary of and headquartered in the United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For more information, visit , and .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006412/en/

CONTACT: INVISTA

Jeanette Clement, +1 316-828-1652

Jeanette.L.Clement@invista.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS TEXTILES RETAIL

SOURCE: INVISTA

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 04:54 PM/DISC: 05/23/2018 04:54 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006412/en