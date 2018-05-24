Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former DOI Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Jason Larrabee, to Government Relations Practice

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Van Ness Feldman LLP is pleased to announce that Jason Larrabee, former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks at the Department of the Interior, has joined the firm’s Washington, DC office as a Senior Policy Advisor. Mr. Larrabee brings over twenty years of public sector experience to the firm, having worked in various positions in Congress, including most recently, as Chief of Staff to Congressman Jeff Denham (R-CA).

Announcing Mr. Larrabee’s arrival, firm Chair Richard Agnew, said “We are delighted to have Jason as part of our government relations team. His time in public service, experience in regulatory matters since early in his career, and deep understanding of our clients’ industries are assets. In addition to his considerable experience with natural resources law and policy and special focus on water and agriculture, Jason’s familiarity with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee significantly complements the firm’s public policy capabilities. I look forward to our clients having the opportunity to work with Jason in achieving their business imperatives.”

Mr. Larrabee will utilize his experience at DOI and in Congress to focus on providing clients with policy guidance and strategic advice on natural resources, agriculture, energy, and transportation policy issues, including those related to the Department of Transportation, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the General Services Administration, and railroads.

During his time at the Department of the Interior, Mr. Larrabee also provided policy guidance on a diverse array of matters ranging from concessionaire issues to the Endangered Species Act, National Historic Preservation Act, Land and Water Conservation Fund, migratory birds, National Environmental Policy Act, National Parks, permitting, recreation, and wildlife refuges.

Mr. Larrabee holds an M.B.A. from Drexel University and a B.A. from California State University, Chico. Mr. Larrabee can be reached at 202.298.1877 or via email at jlarrabee@vnf.com.

With over 100 professionals in Washington, DC and Seattle, Van Ness Feldman is known for the enduring relationships we build with clients. The firm is a nationwide leader in law and government relations pertaining to energy, the environment, natural resources, native affairs, health care, land use, and real estate. Learn more at www.vnf.com.

