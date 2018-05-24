  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/24 04:27
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 44 171 49 63 .368
JMartinez Bos 46 178 31 61 .343
MMachado Bal 48 185 27 62 .335
Brantley Cle 36 148 23 49 .331
Simmons LAA 46 169 27 55 .325
Castellanos Det 46 182 24 59 .324
Altuve Hou 49 198 24 63 .318
Segura Sea 46 197 33 62 .315
Lowrie Oak 47 185 20 58 .314
Abreu ChW 44 173 24 53 .306
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 16; JMartinez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; 2 tied at 33.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Sale, Boston, 5-1; GCole, Houston, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.