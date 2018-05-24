Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) has named Arrow Electronics its Volume Distributor of the Year for the third consecutive year. Littelfuse presented the award to Arrow Electronics at last week’s Electronic Distribution Show (EDS) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Littelfuse congratulates Arrow Electronics on winning the 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year award. Pictured (from left to right): Murdoch Fitzgerald, Arrow Electronics vice president of engineering and supplier management; Peter Kim, Littelfuse vice president of global sales; Deepak Nayar, Littelfuse senior vice president and general manager, electronics business unit; Jason Lipps, Littelfuse distribution corporate account manager; Linda Rogers, Arrow Electronics corporate supplier manager; Alan Drabik, Arrow Electronics president of North America; Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse president and chief executive officer; Dawn Manhart, Littelfuse director of channel sales; Vince Pastor, Arrow Electronics director of passives; Thane Parker, Littelfuse director of OEM sales; Corey Sarvis, Arrow Electronics director of North American assets. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to recognize Arrow Electronics for their commitment to our customers and their exceptional collaboration as a Littelfuse channel partner,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “Arrow has helped our company drive sales growth, increased demand and operational excellence. Close alignment with our distribution partners is an important part of our strategy as we continue to grow the business and expand our product offerings.”

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 150,000 original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network. The company maintains more than 300 sales facilities and 45 distribution and value-added centers, serving more than 80 countries.

“Arrow is truly honored to receive this prestigious award from Littelfuse for three consecutive years,” said John Drabik, President, American Components, Arrow Electronics. “Arrow and Littelfuse have a long-standing collaboration, and this award exemplifies the hard work and commitment our teams put forth to drive growth, expand our customer base and win new designs. We look forward to working together to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

Littelfuse selects award winners based on a variety of distributor performance metrics including overall sales growth, focus product sales, growth in the number of customers served, and the number and quality of creative marketing campaigns that reach end customers.

About Littelfuse

Founded in 1927, Littelfuse is the global leader in circuit protection with advancing platforms in power control and sensor technologies. The company serves customers in the electronics, automotive and industrial markets with products that include fuses, semiconductors, polymers, ceramics, relays and sensors. Littelfuse has more than 11,000 employees in more than 50 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit Littelfuse.com.

