The Latest: Senate approves bill to widen private care at VA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Senate vote on a bill to expand private care at the Department of Veterans Affairs (all times local):

4:08 p.m.

The Senate has passed a sweeping bill aimed at fulfilling President Donald Trump's pledge to expand private care to veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.

The 92-5 vote on Wednesday would also prevent a disastrous shutdown of the Choice private-sector program. The program is slated to run out of money as early as next week, causing disruptions in care.

The measure would allow veterans to see private doctors when they do not receive the treatment they expected, with the approval of a Department of Veterans Affairs health provider. Veterans could access private care when they endure lengthy wait times or VA medical centers do not offer the services they need.

Trump has made clear he will sign the bill. The House approved it last week.

___

12:19 p.m.

Legislation awaiting final approval in the Senate would give veterans more freedom to see doctors outside the Department of Veterans Affairs' health system.

Passage would represent a major step toward delivering on President Donald Trump's pledge to expand private care.

The House passed the bill last week, and senators are expected to do the same later Wednesday.

The measure would let veterans — with approval from a VA health provider — see private doctors when they don't get the treatment they expected.

Veterans could access private care when they have endured lengthy wait times or when VA medical centers don't offer the services they need.

The bill also would avert a shutdown of the VA's Choice private-sector program, which will run out of money as early as May 31.