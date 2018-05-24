Sealy & Company Continues to Expand Presence in Oklahoma City Industrial Market Through Acquisition of 431,750 SF of Class A Industrial Space

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of 524 and 600 Sara Road in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The acquisition of the two Class A industrial warehouses totaling 431,750 square feet was made on behalf of Sealy Strategic Equity Partners (SSEP).

The acquisition of the two Sara Road industrial warehouses in Oklahoma City’s Southwest Industrial submarket brings Sealy’s local square footage ownership to over 2.1 million square feet.

The newly acquired industrial warehouses boast impressive building features including 28’ clear heights, abundant parking, and 200’ truck courts. Located in the Westgate Park just two miles from Interstate 40 and less than one mile from the Kilpatrick Turnpike, the properties benefit from proximity to Will Rogers World Airport and Interstate 44.

“We feel the Oklahoma City market is demonstrating healthy economic fundamentals and benefits from its Mid-America location offering logistical advantages. The tenant demand continues to outpace development activities creating rent growth and positive net absorption. Therefore, I expect we will continue to evaluate strategic investment opportunities in Oklahoma City,” stated Scott Sealy, Jr. Chief Investment Officer.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX, and Shreveport, LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Strategic Equity Partners, L.P.

