With death rate up, US life expectancy is likely down again

NEW YORK (AP) — New government data show U.S. death rates rose last year, suggesting 2017 will mark the third straight year of decline in American life expectancy.

Death rates rose for Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia, and three other leading causes of death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the statistics online Wednesday.

Full-year data is not yet available for drug overdoses, suicides or firearm deaths. But partial-year statistics in those categories showed continuing increases.

Just as important, there was little change in the death rate from the nation's No. 1 killer: heart disease. In the past, steady annual drops in heart disease death rates offset increases in other causes. But experts say that offset is no longer happening.