13 workers wounded in shooting in Mexican border city

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Thirteen people have been wounded when a busload of assembly plant workers came under fire in the northern border city of Reynosa, across from Texas.

The bus driver told authorities that the bus was in motion when it apparently entered the crossfire of two rival factions before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Three of the wounded were in serious condition.

Tamaulipas state security spokesman Luis Alberto Rodriguez said the bus shooting could be related to other shooting incidents in the city in which three alleged gunmen died.

Reynosa's violence has been attributed to factions of the Gulf cartel fighting for control of lucrative smuggling routes.

In the southern part of the state, food products company Lala announced that it had suspended operations at a distribution center in Ciudad Mante for security reasons.