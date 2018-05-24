The Latest: Police release more Las Vegas shooting documents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on documents that Las Vegas police released from the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Las Vegas police have released more documents from its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The department says a disk made public Wednesday contains dispatch logs and officer reports about the October attack that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

It comes after The Associated Press and other media organizations sued for recordings and documents to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials. Police are releasing the information in batches.

Some 1,200 pages of documents released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in the days before the attack about the U.S. government and gun control.

Video released May 2 from two officers' body-worn cameras showed police blasting through the door of a high-rise hotel suite where authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire from the windows and then killed himself.

___

9 a.m.

Police in Las Vegas are promising to release some dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A scheduled release of documents Wednesday follows a court order in a public records lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations seeking information about the Oct. 1 shooting.

The key unanswered question remains a motive for the gunman's rampage that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Police and the FBI have said they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Some 1,200 pages of reports released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in days before the attack about the federal government and gun control.