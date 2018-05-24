Vyrill Releases Industry First Research on Influencer Activity

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Vyrill has released the first of its kind data on UGC influencer video activity. Vyrill evaluated organic and paid beauty product videos created by consumers during Q1’ 2018. The findings identify the percentage of videos created for each of the major beauty categories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006325/en/

VYRILL UGC Video Beauty Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As we know consumers post a tremendous amount of video each day about their favorite beauty products, however, until now marketers never understood the specific composition throughout the category. With this information beauty marketers can make more informed decisions about how to optimize their brand video and influencer strategy. As we update this information quarterly, we will break down all the video data by product, category, brand and competition,” said Ajay Bam CEO/ co-founder of Vyrill.

To view and/or download the infographic please visit:

For more information about how Vyrill collected the information visit: https://vyrill.com/the-product/

About Vyrill:

Founded by Ajay Bam and Dr. Barbara Rosario Vyrill is a UGC video discovery, analytic, licensing and content marketing platform powered by proprietary AI technology to enable social commerce and product marketing. Vyrill evaluates and reports against all paid and UGC video content across eight distinctive data groups: topic, scene, sentiment, demographics diversity, video platform statistics, brand safety and influencer data.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006325/en/

CONTACT: Vyrill

For more information, press only:

Jason Kelley

jason@ootem.com

For more information on Product:

www.vyrill.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET AUDIO/VIDEO BLOGGING SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING SOCIAL MEDIA RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS COSMETICS ADVERTISING MARKETING CONSUMER

SOURCE: Vyrill

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 03:32 PM/DISC: 05/23/2018 03:31 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006325/en