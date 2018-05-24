New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jun
|12.17
|12.44
|12.12
|12.35
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|12.72
|Up
|.20
|Aug
|12.72
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|12.55
|12.80
|12.47
|12.72
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|13.58
|Up
|.21
|Feb
|13.39
|13.61
|13.29
|13.58
|Up
|.21
|Apr
|13.40
|13.64
|13.36
|13.63
|Up
|.19
|Jun
|13.47
|13.65
|13.39
|13.65
|Up
|.17
|Sep
|13.60
|13.76
|13.53
|13.76
|Up
|.16
|Dec
|14.26
|Up
|.18
|Feb
|14.10
|14.26
|14.02
|14.26
|Up
|.18
|Apr
|13.96
|14.20
|13.96
|14.20
|Up
|.18
|Jun
|14.21
|Up
|.17
|Sep
|14.38
|Up
|.17
|Dec
|14.71
|Up
|.19
|Feb
|14.71
|Up
|.19