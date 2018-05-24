Hinchcliffe no longer pursuing options to run in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — James Hinchcliffe has stopped looking for a way to get back into Sunday's Indianapolis 500 and says barring "unforeseen circumstances" he will not race this weekend.

The Canadian driver tweeted that a decision was made to "no longer pursue" other options.

He was one of two drivers left out of the field following qualifying last week along with Pippa Mann, who will not race.

There had been speculation about whether Hinchcliffe, the top driver for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, would climb into one of the 33 cars on the starting grid, replacing another driver. He is fifth in the IndyCar standings and missing the 500, a double points race, will be a massive blow to in his championship hopes this season.

