Fox corrects mistake on Jemele Hill, but not on the air

NEW YORK (AP) — The morning show "Fox & Friends" is correcting a segment that described former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill as unemployed. But the Fox News Channel show has not set the record straight on the air.

A Fox guest on the morning show, in a Tuesday segment critical of the National Association of Black Journalists for naming Hill its journalist of the year, said that Hill is unemployed. Hill, who received attention for social media posts critical of President Donald Trump, writes for the ESPN web site The Undefeated.

Fox corrected the mistake in a tweet.

Fox would not discuss Wednesday why the mistake was not corrected on the air.