Tozour Energy Systems Now Offers Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Products & Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--The Philadelphia area’s leading commercial HVAC and building automation provider, Tozour Energy Systems, is now offering Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC products and services. The recently completed joint venture between Mitsubishi Electric and Ingersoll Rand, the parent company of Trane, gives Tozour’s clients expanded options for ductless and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and air conditioning systems.

Tozour Energy Systems offers Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC products and services to clients in Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey.

The systems sold will be highly efficient, variable-speed mini-split, multi-split and VRF air conditioners and heat pumps for commercial projects including office complexes, hospitals and universities. Product lines offer design flexibility for any application, from modern designs to historic renovations. Tozour’s expertise will utilize the offerings in projects from the smallest spaces to the largest structures and multi-building campuses.

When the VRF system is coupled with Tozour Automation and SMART Center, Tozour can ensure it will remain energy efficient throughout its useful life. Tozour has several trained VRF technicians on staff to provide 24/7 service, as well as three parts locations.

“The unique value of the joint venture is the pairing of two great companies which will help expand Tozour’s reputation as a leading HVAC company,” said Kevin Duffy, president of Tozour Energy Systems. “Combining Mitsubishi Electric with Ingersoll Rand and its Trane line allows our clients to continue receiving our top-of-the-line products and services.”

The new venture extends Tozour’s sustainable technology, which contributes to Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) credits and saves energy. In addition to HVAC units, the company provides heating and cooling controls as well as connected buildings, which are monitored by Tozour’s SMART services.

ABOUT TOZOUR ENERGY SYSTEMS

Tozour Energy Systems is a full-service HVAC and building automation provider based in King of Prussia, Pa., and is a franchise of Trane, a business of Ingersoll Rand. The company provides customers with a diverse range of solutions including building automation, equipment services, energy conservation services, green building design, controls, parts, supplies and responsible technical support throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal, Tozour Energy Systems is a member of Green Building United. For more information, visit tozourenergy.com.

