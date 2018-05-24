Shaking Up Food and Nutrition for Pets: pawTree Debuts Innovative pawPairings Superfood Seasonings for Dogs and Cats

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--®, a pet nutrition company, has debuted a first-of-its-kind product in the marketplace with its pawPairings® Superfood Seasoning. Designed to add flavor variety and boost nutrition at meal time, pawTree created a line of seven superfood seasoning medleys for dogs and cats.

pawPairings superfood seasonings are sprinkled on top of a pet’s regular food – wet or dry – at every meal and provide a powerful blend of natural vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The medleys allow a pet owner to spoil a best friend, combat boredom, inspire picky eaters, or encourage ill pets to eat.

“You don’t like to eat the same food every day, and neither does your pet. They crave variety. With our pawPairings superfood seasoning, you can change up the variety every single day and not upset the digestive system,” says Roger Morgan, founder and CEO for pawTree. “We’ve solved the riddle for how to create a flavor rotation for your pet’s meals and encourage healthy eating for all pets, and we’ve made meal time fun for pets and pet parents.”

This new-category product was developed by pawTree’s team of veterinarians and doctors of animal science and nutrition. The pet food superfood seasonings are packaged in convenient flip-top canisters, similar to any kitchen spice. Each 1.2 ounce bottle sells for $14.99. As part of pawTree’s product debut, pet parents may order a Surprise Me! Variety 3 Pack for $30.00 (code: 3FOR30) and receive free shipping. All pawTree food products are made in the U.S.A. and offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

The recipe and science behind superfoods

pawPairings start with freeze-dried protein, including beef, chicken, chicken liver, duck, ocean fish, salmon, and turkey. Each bottle contains a concentrated blend of eight superfood fruits and vegetables – pumpkin, sweet potato, kale, tomato, carrot, cranberry, pomegranate, and blueberry – and a special vitamin and mineral combination to provide healthy antioxidants, boost nutrition, and strengthen immunity.

“pawPairings superfood is an amazing product. It’s a blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that really get your pet healthy from the inside out, from the cellular level,” says Dr. Bernadine Cruz, a veterinarian at Laguna Hills Animal Hospital. “pawTree products have whole foods and minimal processing. It’s what you would do if you knew what your pet needed and had the time to cook.”

The tail-wagging excitement

pawTree is a social selling company with products available online and through petPro sales representatives. They have been especially vocal on pawPairings’ benefits. ( Watch petPros describe their experiences. )

petPro Lee Ann Stidman of Kansas City, MO, shares, “It’s so easy to add pawPairings superfood. You just shake these seasonings on your pet’s food – just as you might season your own meal for that perfect bite. All four of my dogs like different flavors, so I can change up pawPairings seasonings and provide each dog with a meal they love. It’s easier to feed my dogs and make them happy.”

Melissa Davis, National Sales Director for pawTree, adds, “We’re watching pet parents increase the loving bond with their fur babies. Our foodie fans are even creating custom blends such as turducken and surf ’n turf by combining seasoning medleys.”

About pawTree

Founded in 2014, pawTree offers superfood seasonings for dogs and cats along with food, treats, supplements, and accessories. Our customized pet nutrition plans and natural food answer a pet parent’s most perplexing question: “W hat should I feed my pet?”

Our real-food products are developed by veterinarians and Ph.D. animal nutritionists; sold and sampled by pet lovers in your neighborhood; and delivered to your doorstep. pawTree products are available online and in person through more than 1,000 independent sales representatives (or petPros ) in all 50 states.

Our vision is to create a world with unconditional love where pets and their people thrive. Learn more at www.pawtree.com, call 855-697-2987, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram.

