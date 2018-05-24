Big Chewy NERDS Wins Most Innovative New Product Award in Non-Chocolate Category at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Big Chewy NERDS, the newest product from the popular NERDS brand, received the Most Innovative New Product Award in the non-chocolate category at the National Confectioners Association’s (NCA) 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago. Announced during the awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 22, the awards program highlights the most innovative ideas, concepts and products in two of the hottest retail categories, candy and snacks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006180/en/

NERDS characters at the NERDS booth at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

The winner of this award was carefully selected from a panel of more than 20 judges made up of leading retailers, wholesalers, trade media, trend spotters and food industry experts who evaluated more than 300 products before the show. Each product is evaluated based on the following factors, including innovation, taste, packaging and ability to sell.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the most innovative non-chocolate product by the NCA,” said Daniela Simpson, Director, Non-Chocolate. “As we enter into the chewy candy category with our new Big Chewy NERDS, we are giving our fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite NERDS flavors in a new way, and will continue looking for big ways to excite our customers for years to come.”

Now available at retailers nationwide, Big Chewy NERDS features a chewy center covered in a crunchy NERDS candy shell, and is moving the popular brand, known for its small size and bold flavors, into the growing chewy candy segment. A bag of the new NERDS product contains a variety of flavors, such as Orange You Nerdy?, Left-Click Lemon, Strawber 2 y Squared and Giga Grape. Big Chewy NERDS are available in 6oz Medium Peg ($1.99 SRP) and 10oz Stand Up Bag ($2.89 SRP).

Through Thursday, May 24, attendees are invited to visit booth #717 in the Exhibit Hall at McCormick Place to try the new Big Chewy NERDS. During the show, NERDS fans will also have the opportunity to meet and snap photos with life-size NERDS characters at the booth.

For more information about the Sweets & Snacks Expo, visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.

About NERDS

Tiny, tangy, crunchy candy, NERDS are delicious little characters – small and peculiarly shaped yet lovably packed with taste. NERDS couples two complementary flavors in its iconic box designed with dual chambers. Putting true delicious flavors side by side, NERDS lets candy lovers pour out petite pieces of pure delight. For more information, please visit www.nestlecandyshop.com, and follow @NestleCandyShop on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006180/en/

CONTACT: Media Contacts

for Nestle

Lauren Jacobson

213.479.4001

ljacobson@team-n.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: NERDS

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 01:19 PM/DISC: 05/23/2018 01:19 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006180/en