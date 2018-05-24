Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Salute Active Duty Military, Veterans & families with Eighth Annual Stars for Heroes Fundraising Campaign

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), parent company of Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s® restaurants, kicks off its eighth annual Stars for Heroes™ fundraising campaign this week at participating restaurants nationwide.

The program, which has raised more than $7.5 million since its inception in 2011, promotes the compassion and generosity of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s customers, franchisees and employees to support our nation’s active-duty military, veterans and their families. Funds raised during this year’s campaign will support national charity partners, Stand Up and Play Foundation and USA Cares, as well as other regional and local military-focused charities in the communities Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s serve. Franchisees have nominated local charities to benefit from up to 50% of the funds raised in their stores.

The 2018 Stars for Heroes fundraising campaign begins today and will run for four weeks. To participate, restaurant guests can donate $1 or more in support of military charities. For each donation, guests receive a commemorative, star-shaped cut-out to personalize and display on the walls in the restaurant. They will also receive restaurant coupons valued at more than $10 to use toward future purchases.

“Last year was my first Stars for Heroes campaign as CEO, and it made me incredibly proud to be a part of the entire Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s family and to continue the long-standing tradition of supporting America’s military community,” said Jason Marker, chief executive officer for CKE. “This year, we hope to surpass our annual fundraising goal and invite everyone to honor our men and women in uniform by visiting their local Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s restaurant and making a donation to this outstanding cause.”

“As founder of the Stand Up and Play Foundation, I remain grateful that our foundation continues to be among the recipients of the funds raised by the Stars for Heroes campaign,” said Anthony Netto, founder of Stand Up and Play Foundation. “The entire CKE Restaurants family has generously supported our foundation year after year, allowing us to expand programs and touch more veterans’ lives across the country. We are excited to kick off the 2018 campaign.”

“For seven years, CKE and USA Cares have joined forces to change the lives of post-9/11 veterans and their families,” said Hank Patton, President/CEO for USA Cares. “With the help of the CKE Stars for Heroes program, USA Cares is able to provide families facing the threat of hunger, eviction, foreclosure and other hardships with relief and an opportunity to recover. We look forward to this year’s campaign and are moved by the generosity of the entire CKE family.”

Since 2011, the Stars for Heroes program has supported more than 200 U.S. military charities nationwide. Stars for Heroes is made possible through generous contributions by CKE’s franchise community—The Independent Hardee’s Franchise Association (IHFA) and Star Franchise Association (SFA)—along with company employees and loyal customers. Private donations and in-kind support are provided by CKE partners and suppliers, including KDM POP Solutions Group. To learn more about the Stars for Heroes national beneficiaries, visit their websites at www.standupandplayfoundation.org and www.usacares.org.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”) is a privately held company headquartered in Franklin, Tenn. CKE is not a franchisor and conducts substantially all of its restaurant activities and operations through its subsidiaries. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC own, operate and franchise the Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Green Burrito® and Red Burrito® concepts. Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s operate as one brand under two names, acknowledging the rich regional heritage of both banners. After recent international openings in Chile, Cambodia and Kenya, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC now have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. Known for its one-of-a-kind premium menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, as well as an award-winning marketing approach, the Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s brand continues to deliver substantial and consistent growth in the U.S. and overseas. The Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s system is now 94 percent franchised, with international restaurants representing 21 percent of the system. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About Stand Up and Play Foundation

The mission of the Stand Up and Play Foundation is to provide wheelchair users and others with impaired mobility the opportunity to stand up and engage in recreational and everyday activities through access to paramobiles, clinics and recreational programs. Our organization introduces the paramobile and other adaptive equipment to wheelchair users through clinics and demonstrations where we reinforce the mental and physical therapeutic benefits of standing. Our goal is to make paramobiles available to as many support organizations, rehab centers, golf courses, veterans groups and individuals as possible. www.standupandplayfoundation.org

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that addresses the critical and unmet needs of post-9/11 service members and their families by providing them with immediate financial and advocacy support in times of crisis. The non-profit organization strives to reach families at the earliest stage of intervention to prevent further financial distress and suffering. USA Cares has responded to over 104,000 requests for emergency financial help with millions of dollars in granted assistance. USA Cares Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) number is 12359. To donate or to request assistance, please visit www.usacares.org.

