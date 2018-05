Ice Cream Heir David Smith, Former COO of Cool Brands International and Founder of Smith Global Ventures, Announces First Charitable Contributions Made via The Frozen Happiness Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--David Smith, Ice Cream Heir, founder of Smith Global Ventures ( www.smithglobal.com ), former COO of classic ice cream brand company Cool Brands International, which produced the iconic Chipwich and Eskimo Pie ice cream novelties, and whose family once owned famous New York ice cream brands such as Dolly Madison and Sedutto, has announced the first in a series of charitable contributions made as a result of the recently established Frozen Happiness Initiative.

The initial contributory recipients include St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and the Child Abuse Prevention Association, all charitable organizations important to Smith’s family.

Smith's father, Richard E. Smith, created the super premium ice cream brand Frusen Glädjé in the 1980s, which means "Frozen Happiness" in Swedish. Frusen Glädjé Ice Cream pints were packaged in innovative white domed containers, sold in supermarkets, and competed with Haagen-Dazs until the brand was acquired by Kraft Foods. Although Frusen Glädjé Ice Cream hasn't been on the market for decades, the brand is remembered by many and is still referenced today in popular TV shows, most recently in Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi spoof "The Orville."

The purpose of The Frozen Happiness Initiative is to support charitable organizations, which are making a difference in the lives of adults, children, animals, and the environment, and to identify and help guide innovative new startups, focused on the ice cream and frozen dessert sector.

