EXEPRON Receives Presidential Award for Exports

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented EXEPRON with the President’s “E” Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 21. The President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (left) presented John Thompson, COO (center), and Danny Walsh, CEO (right), of EXEPRON with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 21. (Photo: Business Wire)

“EXEPRON has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The ‘E’ Awards Committee was very impressed with the company’s high percentage of export sales. The company’s record of exports to 17 countries was particularly notable. EXEPRON’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs,” said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection.

EXEPRON is a collaborative scheduling solution hosted on a state-of-the-art cloud platform. EXEPRON’s proprietary algorithms effectively manage resources across a portfolio. EXEPRON’s transformational strengths include unique predictive capabilities with advanced real-time Business Intelligence, forward-looking Risk Management tools, Early Warning and an effective Dynamic Drum to synchronize a portfolio. Exepron Health is EXEPRON’s innovative approach to Patient Centered Healthcare with predictive bed capacity, utilization and resource management.

“Exporting is an important part of our sales,” said John Thompson, EXEPRON, COO and Danny Walsh, EXEPRON, CEO. “Buyers and consumers in foreign markets want quality products made in the United States, and we are honored to receive the ‘E’ Award.”

In total, Secretary Ross honored 43 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President’s “E” Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

U.S. companies are nominated for the “E” Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department’s International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, the International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

U.S. exports totaled $2.33 trillion in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 10.7 million jobs nationwide in 2016, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.

About the “E” Awards In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.

For more information about the “E” Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.

