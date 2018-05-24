Rajant Now Offers C1D2 Intrinsically Safe Kinetic Mesh Wireless Radio

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Rajant, the pioneer of mobile wireless mesh network technology, now offers a C1D2 intrinsically safe wireless radio option for industries operating in hazardous environments. The new ME4-2450R-C1D2 creates opportunities for a variety of industries – including petrochemical, manufacturing, utilities, aboveground mining, and oil and gas – to implement Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh® wireless network as a single streamlined communications platform, providing mobile connectivity from anywhere on the operations site and enabling automation.

“There have been many challenges bringing wireless communications solutions to our customers’ flammable or explosive environments (hazloc) with existing technologies,” said James Crowder, director of networking infrastructure and architecture at Mark III Systems, a Rajant partner. “By combining their industry-leading mobile wireless network (Kinetic Mesh®) technology and hazardous Class I, Division 2 intrinsically safe radios, Rajant can now provide a complete solution to meet our customers’ mobility and connectivity requirements.”

To meet stringent hazardous location requirements, the ME4-2450R-C1D2 junction box and cable assembly provide a convenient method for field-terminating power and Ethernet connections.

“Part of my value as a systems integrator is to quickly deploy solutions while minimizing costs,” Crowder added. “With Rajant’s solution, I can reach a growing number of hazardous location customers with a proven solution for true industrial mobility.”

While networking and communications technologies advance at a rapid pace and now incorporate Internet of Things (IoT) devices and autonomous applications, this progress often could not be leveraged in hazardous locations because of the risk associated with operating in areas like offshore drilling rigs, refineries and chemical plants. As a result, companies were forced to use a combination of different technologies or networks for different environments or locations, adding cost and complexity, and reducing efficiency. The new ME4-2450R-C1D2 radio allows companies in all industries and environments to simplify their communications process with a single mobile networking technology that supports Kinetic Mesh® wireless backhaul and Wi-Fi access concurrently.

“Rajant continues to seek ways to improve performance and add value to our customers’ operations,” said Geoff Smith, executive vice president of sales at Rajant. “We realized the tradeoffs our customers were forced to make when providing communications in hazardous locations, so we ensured the ME4-2450R-C1D2 met hazardous-operations standards to provide customers with the fully mobile multi-radio Kinetic Mesh® solution they require.”

The ME4-2450R-C1D2 radio is intrinsically safe in United States and Canadian operations.

Rajant is exhibiting at the Downstream Conference & Exhibition, the leading conference for downstream energy companies, global EPC contractors, technology providers and service companies, running May 31 to June 1, 2018, in Galveston, Texas, at Booth A9, with Mark III Systems. Rajant is also exhibiting at the Global Petroleum Show, running June 12 to 14 in Calgary, Canada, at Booth 2220.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® network nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, critical business intelligence. Rajant BreadCrumbs can seamlessly integrate with any Wi-Fi or Ethernet-connected device to deliver low-latency, high-throughput data, voice and video applications across the meshed, self-healing network. With the ability to take private network applications and data everywhere, Rajant networks are used across a broad array of industries, including military, industrial, transportation, utilities, telecommunications, and all levels of governments. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

