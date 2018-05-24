Michigan lawmakers fight over mandated reporters post-Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are at odds over a decision to scale back the proposed expansion of the state's mandatory reporter law after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

A House committee on Wednesday is expected to pass a bill that would add physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to the list of professionals who must report suspected child abuse or neglect. House legislators backed away from adding youth coaches, athletic trainers and university employees due to costs and other concerns.

A senator says he will move to make paid coaches and trainers mandatory reporters when the measure gets to the Senate.

Some Nassar victims say they told Michigan State University coaches and trainers about being molested by Nassar under the guise of treatment but were dissuaded from reporting.