FBI misstated number of encrypted phones due to error

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI officials say a programming error led them to vastly overstate the number of cell phones that investigators could not access because of encryption.

Director Chris Wray has repeatedly said in speeches that nearly 7,800 mobile devices seized during investigations couldn't be opened due to digital encryption in fiscal year 2017.

But officials said Wednesday they've determined that that number is incorrect and a result of "significant over-counting" from three separate databases that the bureau uses.

They did not provide a more accurate number.

The Washington Post first reported the problem.

The FBI says it's studying the issue and trying to figure out how to correct its methodology. Officials say that regardless of the actual number, encryption remains a problem for law enforcement.