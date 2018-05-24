Guatemala: 4 ex-officers convicted of 1981 rights abuses

From left, retired Army officers Edilberto Letona Linares, Francisco Gordillo Martinez, Hugo Zaldana Rojas, and Manuel Antonio Callejas wait for their
Emma Molina Theissen, center, accompanied by her mother Emma Molina, front, waits for the judges at a courtroom in Guatemala City, on Tuesday, May 22,
Maria Eugenia Molina Theissen, sister of the disappeared victim Marco Antonio Molina Theissen, waits for the judges at a courtroom in Guatemala City,
Emma Molina, mother of the disappeared victim Marco Antonio Molina Theissen, sits at a courtroom in Guatemala City, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Five hig
Retired Army officers Hugo Zaldana Rojas, left, Manuel Antonio Callejas, center, and Francisco Gordillo Martinez sit in a courtroom in Guatemala City,
Retired Army officer Hugo Zaldana Rojas arrives to a courtroom in Guatemala City, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Zaldana Rojas and others four officers are be
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Four retired military officers in Guatemala have been convicted of crimes against humanity and other charges in the 1981 rape and torture of a young woman and the disappearance of her teenage brother.
It is the first court judgment over a forced disappearance of a child during Guatemala's civil war. The four defendants were sentenced Wednesday to terms of 33 and 58 years, and a fifth officer was absolved.
At trial they proclaimed their innocence and argued that any crimes committed came in the context of a nation at war.
Some 245,000 people were killed or disappeared during the 1960-1996 conflict, with most of those blamed on the army or paramilitary groups.