Truck drivers in Iran on strike over low wages

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official Iranian news agency is reporting that truck drivers in four provinces in the country are on strike over low wages.

The semi-official ILNA news agency reported on Wednesday that the strike is taking place in Qazvin, Lorestan, East Azerbaijan and Mazandaran province.

ILNA says the strike began on Tuesday over drivers complaining that their wages are not enough to cover their expenses. It wasn't clear from the report how many drivers are taking part in the strike or how long it's supposed to last.

According to ILNA, the drivers also say their expenses have increased since last year, including for tires and air filters.

The protest comes as Iran has seen President Donald Trump pull out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, putting new strains on the Mideast country's economy.