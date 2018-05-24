After hiatus, Sugarland start a conversation with music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five years after taking a hiatus, the country duo Sugarland went back to the studio and the music just flowed out fast and easy. Now the duo is ready to launch a new tour on May 25 and new album, "Bigger," out on June 8.

Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles got help with their reunion album from pop superstar Taylor Swift, who gave them a song she co-wrote and even sang harmonies with them.

But a majority of the songs were just written by the two of them alone. The album is uplifting and interwoven with subtle nods to equality, the #MeToo movement, bullying and gun violence.

Nettles says they wanted their music to open people up and start conversations.