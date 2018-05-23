Seizmic is First in Industry to Secure IAS Global Testing Accreditation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Seizmic is pleased to announce that after two years of preparation, the company’s SMHE, Inc. division has obtained accreditation from the International Accreditation Service (IAS). SMHE is the division of Seizmic that focuses on testing of material handling components. This designation, which took more than 200 pages of documentation and multiple inspections from an outside standards body, means that all testing equipment within SMHE’s facility have met the qualifications for certification. SMHE is the only firm in the material handling industry that currently holds the IAS testing certification.

Seizmic, Inc. earns IAS accreditation

“Seizmic wanted to raise the bar for material handling testing by achieving accreditation that doesn’t currently exist in our industry. It truly gives us an edge with customers, by ensuring that the structures and/or equipment we test meet all government standards to keep safety at the top of the priority list,” said Sal Fateen, CEO of Seizmic, Inc. “We have worked hard for many years to achieve this accreditation and will continue to add new testing standards to our services offered.”

This third-party endorsement of SMHE will benefit material handling product manufacturers and ultimately the end-user. It ensures that the products tested will perform at the specified parameters, which in turn helps create a safe working environment. SMHE has a state of the art testing facility at its headquarters in Covina, California – a suburb of Los Angeles. In addition to standardized testing, the company has the capability to offer customized testing to meet unique challenges a manufacturer or end user may encounter.

IAS is a nonprofit, public-benefit corporation that has been providing accreditation services since 1975. IAS accredits a wide range of companies and organizations including governmental entities, commercial businesses, and professional associations. IAS accreditation programs are based on recognized national and international standards that ensure domestic and/or global acceptance of its accreditations.

About Seizmic, Inc.

Seizmic, Inc., a California based company, has specialized in the analysis of material handling structures since 1985. It is the only company in the industry that has engineers licensed in 50 states, analyzing all types of storage systems for structural integrity. Seizmic also has a focus on inspecting storage racks per current code and operational design standards for use in retail and warehousing environments. Clientele includes industries from: food and beverage, transportation, government, medical, pharmaceutical and retail.

For more information, please visit SeizmicInc.com.

