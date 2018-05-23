Port Houston Named Best Seaport in North America

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Asia Cargo News named Port Houston the Best Seaport in North America, after tallying results from thousands of shippers and industry experts around the globe, Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther told the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority during its May meeting.

Asia Cargo News announced the results at an awards ceremony held in Shanghai, China, Guenther said, adding that 10,000 shippers and industry experts participated in the survey, according to the publication. The honor is particularly significant because the “nomination and voting results were determined by industry service users, rather than judges,” noted Guenther.

In other business news, Guenther announced that Port Houston had been added to MSC’s existing Indus service. That container service, which employs nine 8,400 TEU vessels, already calls the U.S. East Coast, India, and the Middle East via the Suez Canal, and will begin calling the Bayport Container Terminal in early June. Guenther also reported that Port Houston’s Barbours Cut Terminal is the first U.S. port of call for a new all-water service between the U.S. and Latin America. The new Gulf Ocean Express service is operated jointly by SeaLand and MSC.

Reporting on business results, the executive director stated that April was “another strong month:” steel imports increased by 17 percent and container activity grew by 3 percent over 2017. Guenther added that container import growth continues to be driven by business from the east Asia trade lanes, and a year-to-date total of 13 million tons of cargo has passed through Port Houston terminals, reflecting a 2 percent annual growth.

During the meeting, Port Commission Chairman Janiece Longoria recognized National Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, in honor of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. She expressed her appreciation of Port Police officers for helping to keep the port safe and secure.

On Monday, Port Houston employees paid their respects to the Santa Fe community with a moment of silence.

Port Houston will be closed for business in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 28. The next regular Port Commission meeting is scheduled June 26 at 9:00 a.m.

