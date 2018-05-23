Harland Clarke® Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Executive Appointments

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Harland Clarke®, a leading provider of omni-channel, customer engagement solutions, today announced appointments of two key executives: Geoff Thomas as senior vice president, product development; and Carrie Stapp as senior vice president, product management. These newly created, solution-focused positions support Harland Clarke’s enhanced product development and delivery strategies to provide innovative solutions for clients as they engage with their customers.

“Geoff and Carrie are well respected, industry veterans who have spent their careers helping financial institutions engage with customers,” said Jana Schmidt, president of Harland Clarke. “As we build on the solid foundation of our omni-channel, payment, marketing and communication solutions, Carrie and Geoff bring the skills and disciplined solution approaches that will deliver results-oriented products to help our clients connect with consumers and businesses, how, when and where it matters.”

As senior vice president of product development, Geoff will lead new product development efforts, responsible for driving innovation while creating customer-first solutions. His oversight includes the ideation, design and execution of new products, services and technologies that connect Harland Clarke with its customers across verticals that include financial services, retail, accounting software and lending servicers.

Prior to Harland Clarke, Geoff served as Managing Director at TCF Bank, where he propelled growth through a comprehensive digital-oriented strategy focused on the customer experience. He pioneered industry-first product solutions and game-changing mobile and online banking strategies. Geoff is a proven leader in the financial services industry, with deep experience driving customer-focused innovations and marketing solutions in banks and financial services institutions of all sizes.

As senior vice president of product management, Carrie will leverage her proven marketing and product skills that come from her 20 years+ of advertising, branding, social marketing, marketing analytics and product experience. Carrie is responsible for managing the product lifecycle, from understanding client and consumer needs, assessing industry trends and identifying emerging market opportunities, to driving strong business cases that deliver results.

Most recently, Carrie served as the senior vice president, director of marketing for MainSource Financial Group—a $4.6 billion financial services company. During her 19 years at MainSource, Carrie drove strategic initiatives to support the financial institution's growth, while and increasing brand awareness and customer retention.

