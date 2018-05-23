DraftKings and Jägermeister Partner to Launch “The Real Shot” for Soccer

BOSTON & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--DraftKings Inc. and Jägermeister today announced they will introduce “The Real Shot,” a bracket-style soccer competition that will let U.S. soccer fans adopt a team to carry with them throughout the world’s biggest international soccer tournament. With this new and exclusive game style, DraftKings and Jägermeister are hoping Americans who don’t have a team in the tournament will adopt one through this engaging product and still have some skin in the game for what is expected to be the most talked about sporting event of the year.

“We are proud to offer sports fans in America an exciting way to be a part of the biggest soccer tournament in the world through this partnership with Jägermeister,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer of DraftKings. “Sports is one of the fastest growing forms of content, accelerated by fan engagement and participation, and we are committed to bringing top-tier content to our extremely engaged customer base.”

How to Play “The Real Shot”:

Start by picking a “Real Shot” team to win the tournament and be placed in that team’s community Then, pick a winner for each of the 48 matches and accrue points based on DraftKings’ customized scoring system, which will be reflected in two leaderboards: “The Meister Leaderboard,” which includes all fans, and the “Community Leaderboard,” which includes all fans that selected the same team Players earn extra points by engaging with content on the DraftKings site throughout the competition All points and rankings from the group play will carry over to the knockout stage Fans will be tasked with picking a winning team for each game of the knockout phase: Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and the Final

Prizing:

Top 500 “Meister Leaders” on the Meister Leaderboard at the end of group play will receive Jägermeister branded prizes Top five “Community Meisters” on each Community Leaderboard at the end of the tournament will win country-specific prizing from their community team and a Jägermeister branded jacket The fan that finishes the competition with the most points overall will be named “The Meister” and win the ultimate fan experience: an all-expenses-paid trip to the winning team’s country to celebrate sweet victory like a local. Enjoy a VIP soccer experience, including game tickets, transportation, and swag, plus extra cash so you can roll like a Meister

“With millions of engaged soccer fans in the U.S., Jägermeister, the unofficial shot of football worldwide, believes every fan has a real team and every team has a real shot at winning,” said Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer of Mast-Jägermeister U.S. “We are thrilled to be partnering with DraftKings to launch this first-to-market bracket-style competition that offers consumers a compelling, integrated sports experience and positions Jägermeister as the perfect way to enjoy the game.”

To learn more about – and sign-up for – DraftKings’ and Jägermeister’s “The Real Shot” program, please visit: https://live.draftkings.com/games/realshot/

About DraftKings

DraftKings is an innovative sports-tech and media entertainment platform changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by bringing fans closer to the game. DraftKings, headquartered in Boston, MA, offers daily and weekly fantasy sports contests across ten professional sports in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Malta, Germany, Ireland and Austria. Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings makes sports better and better sports fans by creating the ‘Game Inside the Game.’

About Jägermeister

Introduced over 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is the #1 selling imported liqueur in the United States. Ranked 9th by Impact International's definitive Top 100 Premium Spirit Brands, this herbal liqueur is one of the most successful premium brands worldwide and available in 135 countries around the world. Jägermeister Liqueur is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc., White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY

