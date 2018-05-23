Clinical Decision Support Systems Procurement Report – Procurement Best Practices, Supplier Selection and Strategic Sourcing Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of clinical decision support systems and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the analyze the market for both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the supply market and negotiation strategies to help them achieve cost-savings.

“Engaging with the suppliers who provide continuous server monitoring and regular maintenance to avoid system breakdown is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “Also, suppliers who have the ability to provide buyers with a periodic software upgrade for enhancing the CDSS performance are the preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Kowshik.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for clinical decision support systems.

The increasing demand from end-user sectors such as hospitals, CROs, and biopharma The increasing awareness of the advantages of using systems such as accurate diagnosis The growth of the CRO and biopharma sectors

Report scope snapshot: clinical decision support systems category

Market Insights:

Global category spend Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region To know more,

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook Supplier cost structure Outlook for input costs To know more,

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities To know more,

