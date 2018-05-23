Seabury Capital’s Maritime Subsidiary Supports Industry Initiatives to Shape the Next Generation of Young Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Seabury Maritime PFRA, the global maritime-centric advisory and investment banking subsidiary of New York-based Seabury Capital LLC, partook in the SUNY Maritime College’s 15th annual Admiral’s Scholarship Dinner as an Empire State VI Sponsor.

Seabury Maritime PFRA attends Admiral's Scholarship Dinner with SUNY Maritime College Midshipmen. Standing L to R: Seabury Maritime PFRA President & CEO-Edward M.A. Zimny; Managing Director-Advisory, Patrick Bird; and Managing Director-Maritime Investment Banking, Henry W. Juan. Seated L to R: Are a few of the most recent cadets Seabury Maritime PFRA has sponsored with their various industry initiatives, including (in business dress), current Seabury Maritime PFRA Intern – Nick LaRocca. (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring U.S. Maritime Administration Administrator Rear Admiral Mark Buzby as a distinguished guest and attended by SUNY Maritime College alumni and friends, the dinner honored industry executives and raised funds to support the growth of the next generation of maritime leaders.

“We were extremely pleased to participate in this year’s dinner to support such a great cause,” said President & CEO of Seabury Maritime PFRA Edward M.A. Zimny. “We were all delighted to engage SUNY Maritime cadets as part of their dedicated Internship Program at our firm. We found these cadets to be highly energetic, well skilled, and driven as they assisted us with a wide array of strategic investment and global maritime transportation engagements for our clients.”

In addition to being a sponsor and attendee at the dinner, Seabury Maritime PFRA has been an active member of the SUNY Maritime community, working closely with the college’s officials over the past year to embark upon a graduate Endowed Chair in Global Business and Transportation program. The program is designed to establish the premiere maritime business center, which will assist in the education of future maritime business professionals, creating a curriculum to train and graduate individuals who are highly skilled, ethically aware, and experts within the industry.

“We are honored to be associated with the SUNY Maritime community, and to regularly interface with the student body to advance the many initiatives organized by the college We very much look forward to progressing the Endowed Chair with other key maritime industry stakeholders, and continuing to be a part of such an important maritime business educational program,” added Zimny.

ABOUT SEABURY MARITIME PFRA

Seabury Maritime PFRA (“SMPFRA”) is a premier investment banking and consultancy firm focused on global trade and transportation. Our team has developed a thorough understanding of the underlying competitive economics that drive strategic investments and decision-making, while assisting companies operationally to adapt for success and maintain sustained competitive advantage. The company was formed as a maritime-centric entity by Paul F. Richardson Associates (“PFRA”) and Seabury Capital LLC (“Seabury Capital”) to offer a suite of comprehensive industry solutions utilizing Seabury Capital’s existing worldwide operating platform. www.seaburypfra.com

ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL

Seabury Capital LLC (“Seabury Capital”) operates a number of specialty finance, investment banking, technology and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, maritime, and financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1996, Seabury Capital has historically been the investment holding company of its founder, John E. Luth, operating as a venture capital firm with ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested. Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Jersey City, Summit (NJ), Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Stamford (CT), Amsterdam, Berlin, Cordoba, Dublin, Durban, Hong Kong, London, Manila, Singapore, and Tokyo. www.seaburycapital.com

