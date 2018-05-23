Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--In honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Procter & Gamble’s leading feminine protection brand Always is donating an additional one million period products to confront period poverty across the United States as part of their long-standing donation program. Through an ongoing partnership with Feeding America ®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Always aims to provide greater access to period supplies for girls and women in need.

Menstrual Hygiene Day takes place on May 28 and is a global initiative, launched by P&G’s partner WASH United in 2014, which aims to raise awareness around the challenges women and girls face during their menstrual cycles. The initiative also strives to educate on the role menstrual hygiene management plays in enabling women and girls to thrive.

As the brand that has been championing girls’ confidence globally for more than 35 years, Always is uniquely-equipped to help address this issue. In fact, Always has partnered with over 65 organizations, including Feeding America, across more than 50 countries to help serve girls in-need around the world. In the past ten years alone, the brand has donated more than 80 million pads to girls who need them most.

“Lack of access to period products is a problem not just in developing countries, but also here in the U.S.,” said Jennifer Davis, Vice President, North America Feminine Care and Global Tampax, Procter & Gamble. “This donation is just part of our ongoing mission and commitment to help empower girls and women everywhere with access to the products they need to manage their periods so they can focus on reaching their full potential.”

For years, Always has been an important partner of Feeding America, whose services reach communities in all fifty states. While many people know Feeding America as an organization that battles food insecurity, their network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries also provides much-needed personal care products like period products. In fact, research conducted by Feeding America found that one in three low-income American families struggles to afford basic non-food household goods. The one-million-product donation to Feeding America this May will enable more girls and women to avoid having to choose among the basic supplies they need throughout the month.

