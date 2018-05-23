Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - Rising Investments in Shale Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018-2022. The rising investments in the shale industry is a key trend that is expected to impact the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005859/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global microbial enhanced oil recovery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The shale industry is witnessing an increase in investments by financiers, which is restoring optimism and prompting oil producers, especially in the US to increase their output. Oil companies are focusing on investing in short-cycle shale projects that reduce risk and can provide a quick return on investment. This is likely to increase the requirement for tertiary enhanced oil recovery techniques, thereby increasing the market potential for microbial enhanced oil recovery.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the advantages of microbial enhanced oil recovery as one of the key factors contributing to the global microbial enhanced oil recovery market:

Advantages of microbial enhanced oil recovery

Primary and secondary oil recovery methods can extract only up to one-fourth of the OOIP; thus, tertiary oil recovery methods are employed to recover the remaining oil in place. Chemical injection, gas injection, and thermal methods are some of the recovery techniques employed to increase oil production. Microbial enhanced oil recovery is a tertiary oil recovery method where a microbial enhanced oil recovery solution is injected into adjacent wells. This is followed by the injection of water to drive the biological solution into oil saturated zones. The well is then shut for a period that varies from 24 hours to a week. After this, the crude oil production is resumed.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “With the declining availability of oil, enhanced oil recovery techniques have become crucial to increase recovery of oil from oil wells. This development favors the growth of the microbial enhanced oil recovery market.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global microbial enhanced oil recovery market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the by application (onshore and offshore) and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on application, the onshore segment accounted for close to 79% of the market share in 2017. However, the market share of this segment is expected to witness a small decline over the forecast period. The offshore segment will witness a corresponding in its market share by 2022.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global microbial enhanced oil recovery market with a market share of more than 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The market share of APAC is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period while the other two regions will see a decline in their market shares.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005859/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY OIL/GAS OTHER ENERGY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 10:03 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 10:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005859/en