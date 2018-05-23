  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/05/23 22:03
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
ch-Man City 38 32 4 2 106 27 100
Man United 38 25 6 7 68 28 81
Tottenham 38 23 8 7 74 36 77
Liverpool 38 21 12 5 84 38 75
Chelsea 38 21 7 10 62 38 70
Arsenal 38 19 6 13 74 51 63
Burnley 38 14 12 12 36 39 54
Everton 38 13 10 15 44 58 49
Leicester 38 12 11 15 56 60 47
Newcastle 38 12 8 18 39 47 44
Crystal Palace 38 11 11 16 45 55 44
Bournemouth 38 11 11 16 45 61 44
West Ham 38 10 12 16 48 68 42
Watford 38 11 8 19 44 64 41
Brighton 38 9 13 16 34 54 40
Huddersfield 38 9 10 19 28 58 37
Southampton 38 7 15 16 37 56 36
Swansea 38 8 9 21 28 56 33
Stoke 38 7 12 19 35 68 33
West Brom 38 6 13 19 31 56 31

ch-Championship Winner

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 46 30 9 7 82 39 99
Cardiff 46 27 9 10 69 39 90
Fulham 46 25 13 8 79 46 88
Aston Villa 46 24 11 11 72 42 83
Middlesbrough 46 22 10 14 67 45 76
Derby 46 20 15 11 70 48 75
Preston 46 19 16 11 57 46 73
Millwall 46 19 15 12 56 45 72
Brentford 46 18 15 13 62 52 69
Sheffield United 46 20 9 17 62 55 69
Bristol City 46 17 16 13 67 58 67
Ipswich 46 17 9 20 57 60 60
Leeds 46 17 9 20 59 64 60
Norwich 46 15 15 16 49 60 60
Sheffield Wednesday 46 14 15 17 59 60 57
QPR 46 15 11 20 58 70 56
Nottingham Forest 46 15 8 23 51 65 53
Hull 46 11 16 19 70 70 49
Birmingham 46 13 7 26 38 68 46
Reading 46 10 14 22 48 70 44
Bolton 46 10 13 23 39 74 43
Barnsley 46 9 14 23 48 72 41
Burton Albion 46 10 11 25 38 81 41
Sunderland 46 7 16 23 52 80 37
England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 46 29 11 6 89 29 98
Blackburn 46 28 12 6 82 40 96
Shrewsbury 46 25 12 9 60 39 87
Rotherham 46 24 7 15 73 53 79
Scunthorpe 46 19 17 10 65 50 74
Charlton 46 20 11 15 58 51 71
Plymouth 46 19 11 16 58 59 68
Portsmouth 46 20 6 20 57 56 66
Peterborough 46 17 13 16 68 60 64
Southend 46 17 12 17 58 62 63
Bradford 46 18 9 19 57 67 63
Blackpool 46 15 15 16 60 55 60
Bristol Rovers 46 16 11 19 60 66 59
Fleetwood Town 46 16 9 21 59 68 57
Doncaster 46 13 17 16 52 52 56
Oxford United 46 15 11 20 61 66 56
Gillingham 46 13 17 16 50 55 56
AFC Wimbledon 46 13 14 19 47 58 53
Walsall 46 13 13 20 53 66 52
Rochdale 46 11 18 17 49 57 51
Oldham 46 11 17 18 58 75 50
Northampton 46 12 11 23 43 77 47
Milton Keynes Dons 46 11 12 23 43 69 45
Bury 46 8 12 26 41 71 36
England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 46 29 6 11 76 46 93
Luton Town 46 25 13 8 94 46 88
Wycombe 46 24 12 10 79 60 84
Exeter 46 24 8 14 64 54 80
Notts County 46 21 14 11 71 48 77
Coventry 46 22 9 15 64 47 75
Lincoln City 46 20 15 11 64 48 75
Mansfield Town 46 18 18 10 67 52 72
Swindon 46 20 8 18 67 65 68
Carlisle 46 17 16 13 62 54 67
Newport County 46 16 16 14 56 58 64
Cambridge United 46 17 13 16 56 60 64
Colchester 46 16 14 16 53 52 62
Crawley Town 46 16 11 19 58 66 59
Crewe 46 17 5 24 62 75 56
Stevenage 46 14 13 19 60 65 55
Cheltenham 46 13 12 21 67 73 51
Grimsby Town 46 13 12 21 42 66 51
Yeovil 46 12 12 22 59 75 48
Port Vale 46 11 14 21 49 67 47
Forest Green 46 13 8 25 54 77 47
Morecambe 46 9 19 18 41 56 46
Barnet 46 12 10 24 46 65 46
Chesterfield 46 10 8 28 47 83 38