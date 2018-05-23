Key Insights into the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022. The growing need to merchandise food products is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Visual merchandising can help influence the buying behavior of customers. Moreover, food service establishments and other retailers are focused on maintaining the nutrient quality of food products. A lot of food preparations need to be kept at optimum temperatures before serving. The refrigerated display cases are thus ideal for preserving food items in a hygienic manner and they also provide suitable visibility to food items to encourage impulsive buying behavior.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for buying RDCs with energy saving modes as one of the key emerging trends in the global refrigerated display cases market:

Growing preference for buying RDCs with energy saving modes

Manufacturers of RDCs are focused on developing machinery with energy saving modes, which help in reducing operating costs. These refrigerators ensure low power consumption during non-peak hours in user establishments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Some vendors such as Ali Food and Carrier offer RDC with night-blind feature. This helps to minimize the energy consumption during the non-trading hours. It also reduces heating costs by providing a shield between the store environment and the interior of the RDC. It also provides an air loss barrier, which helps to reduce compressor running time. Such developments will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by product (plug-in RDCs, and remote RDCs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The plug-in RDCs segment accounted for more than 64% of the market in 2017, followed by the remote RDCs. Remote RDCs enable low-noise operation, however, relocation of remote RDCs is more difficult compared to the plug-in RDCs, which impacts the adoption rate of this product segment.

In 2017, the global refrigerated display cases market was led by APAC which accounted for over 36% share followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the Americas and EMEA will see a corresponding decline in their market shares by 2022.

