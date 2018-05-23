Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation Awards First 100 Charles Butt Scholarships for Aspiring Teachers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--The Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation today announced the first 100 recipients of the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005720/en/

The inaugural cohort was chosen from a pool of 350 candidates through a competitive selection process, which included a written application, interviews, group activities, and a demonstration teaching lesson. All scholars are committed to teaching in high-needs Texas public schools or in hard-to-fill subject areas. They will receive an $8,000 scholarship each year, as well as ongoing training, mentorship, and networking opportunities facilitated by the Foundation.

“Teaching is one of society’s most important professions and strong teachers are critical to the future of Texas,” said Charles Butt, founder of Raise Your Hand Texas and the Holdsworth Center, and chairman and CEO of H-E-B. “I am thrilled to welcome this first cohort of Charles Butt Scholars and believe this initiative is an important first step in encouraging our best and brightest to consider a career as a teacher.”

The scholarship is part of the Raising Texas Teachers initiative, a 10-year, $50 million project designed to support university-based teacher preparation programs in addressing the needs of 21st century students, elevate the status of the teaching profession, and inspire top students to pursue teaching.

“Texas’ future depends on our ability to deliver a high-quality education to all students and this critical work begins with an effective teacher in every classroom,” said Shari Albright, President of the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation. ”Raising Texas Teachers will ensure some of our most promising future teachers receive the rigorous classroom training and support they need to effectively serve our students and our state.”

This year’s scholarships were awarded to students attending, or planning to attend, one of 10 partner universities selected by Raise Your Hand for their commitment to rigorous teacher preparation. Over time, the scholarship program will grow to include at least 500 scholars annually and expand to include leadership development opportunities for the state’s top high school students interested in a career in education. Click here for a full list of scholars and partner universities.

For more, visit: RaisingTexasTeachers.org.

ABOUT THE RAISE YOUR HAND TEXAS FOUNDATION

The Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports programmatic initiatives structured to identify, pilot, and scale systemic improvements in public education. Visit to learn more.

Connect with us on Facebook: /RaiseYourHandTexas

Connect with us on Twitter: @RYHTexas

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005720/en/

CONTACT: Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation

Petri Darby, 512-617-2137

VP of Marketing

pdarby@ryht.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY UNIVERSITY PHILANTHROPY TRAINING OTHER PHILANTHROPY FOUNDATION

SOURCE: Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005720/en