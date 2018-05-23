FPT Software Recognized as First ASEAN-Headquartered AWS Premier Consulting Partner

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--FPT Software has officially achieved AWS Premier Consulting Partner, the first ASEAN-headquartered AWS Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS Premier Consulting Partner tier. The announcement was made during the AWS Partner Summit 2018, organized in Singapore recently.

The AWS Premier Consulting Partner tier highlights the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have invested significantly in their AWS practice, have extensive experience in deploying customer solutions on AWS, have a strong bench of trained and certified technical consultants, have at least one AWS Competency, have expertise in project management, and have a healthy revenue-generating consulting business on AWS.

The AWS Premier Consulting Partner tier was awarded to FPT Software based on FPT Software’s competency in consulting and implementing large-scale projects on AWS services as well as its commitment to make a substantial technical investment by acquiring 497 AWS Certificates to date, among which 64 are professional certificates; forming taskforce consist of dedicated professionals with focus on migration to AWS Services.; developing IPs including migration tools and solutions; training Vietnamese young workforce with the latest technologies to help global customers achieve their business success through cost-efficient and effortless digital transformation process.

“We are proud to be recognized as AWS Premier Consulting Partner.” Said Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software. “Achieving this status is considered a significant milestone of FPT Software, an acknowledgment of our dedicated and effortless work with AWS to enhance our competency and foster technology innovation in order to create more value for FPT Software’s customers, accelerate their cloud adoption journey and maximize their AWS investment”.

Nick Walton - Managing Director, AWS, ASEAN said “Congratulations to FPT Software on this achievement. AWS partners are adding value to customers across a wide range of industries, from banking and finance, to the public sector. Being the first ASEAN-headquartered partner who has achieved the Premier Consultancy Partner tier is a remarkable achievement. The areas of expertise that FPT Software has achieved is critical to help customers in Vietnam and across ASEAN to successfully utilize the benefits of AWS services.

Prior to the newly-awarded status, FPT Software has received several recognitions including being named AWS’s Technology Partner of the year in 2017 in APAC and among AWS’s partners to achieve Managed Service and Migration Competencies in 2015 and 2016, respectively. FPT Software was also acknowledged by AWS within the Leaders of “Learn and Be Curious” Recognized Partners 2015. Currently, FPT Software FPT Software also has expertise in the fields of Mass Migration, Managed Services and Innovation (Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and Blockchain, etc.). Explore more about FPT’s partnership with AWS at https://www.fpt-software.com/aws_pa.

FPT Software has experience in deploying AWS services to develop and manage solutions for various global customers: automate Call Center with chatbot (Amazon Connect and Amazon Lex); apply internet of things to analyze and process data in the fields of Healthcare and Automotive in Malaysia, Japan and the United States; structure Self Service Portal using Microservice architecture, Multi-tenancy on AWS Lambda and Amazon API Gateway to manage infrastructure and expenditure system for leading energy and telecommunication companies in Europe and Australia; migrate database to AWS to enhance scalability.

Notably, FPT Software successfully helped Essent, the leading European energy company based in Netherlands, to manage its use of AWS services , which helped the client to be benefited from a robust, sustainable and quick time-to-market environment as well as reduce the cost for IT deployment and operations by 40% compared to traditional IT services.

In Vietnam, FPT Software’s eMobiz distribution management solution built on AWS services has been applied to 250,000 retail stores supplied by Masan Consumer Holding, one of the largest FMCG companies in the Asia Pacific region. The solution has enabled Masan to migrate their platforms to AWS Cloud without affecting end users’ experience, making FPT a trusted partner in transforming and modernizing Masan’s IT infrastructure.

About FPT Software FPT Software is part of FPT Corporation, the global leading technology and IT services group headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 32,000 employees. Qualified with CMMI Level 5 & ISO 27001:2013, ASPICE LEVEL 3, FPT Software delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platform, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobilization, Cloud, AR/VR, Embedded System, Managed service, Testing, Platform modernization, Business Applications, Application Service, BPO and more services globally from delivery centers across the United States, Japan, Europe, Australia, Vietnam and the Asia Pacific. With focus on R&D activities to improve quality of services, the company has been serving over 450 customers worldwide, of which more than 70 are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com/.

