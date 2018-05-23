  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/23 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Washington 2 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 0 1.000
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000
Seattle 0 1 .000
Las Vegas 0 2 .000 2

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 75, Las Vegas 70

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 70

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.<