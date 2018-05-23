Halo Top Creamery Celebrates Summer with a Brand-New Seasonal Flavor – Peaches & Cream

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Halo Top Creamery debuts its brand-new seasonal flavor, Peaches & Cream, available for a limited time beginning in early June. Serving up a perfect swirl of peaches in a vanilla and cream base, this flavor captures that quintessential summer feeling in a pint.

Fans can get their hands on Halo Top’s newest seasonal flavor in freezer aisles nationwide this June until the end of August. With 320 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint, this refreshing new flavor satisfies your sweet tooth without any of the guilt.

“We’re excited for our fans to try our summer flavor, Peaches & Cream, which was a top flavor request,” said Doug Bouton, President and COO of Halo Top. “Suggested pairings include a rooftop, a sunset, and a glass of sparkling rosé. In all seriousness, we can’t wait to hear what our fans think about it!”

Named one of TIME Magazine’s “25 Best Inventions of 2017,” Halo Top became America’s No. 1 pint of ice cream in 2017. Peaches & Cream is the latest addition to Halo Top’s collection of 24 flavors, including fan favorites like Peanut Butter Cup, Candy Bar and Sea Salt Caramel. Halo Top also has an extensive lineup of 14 dairy-free and vegan pints, including popular flavors like Peanut Butter Cup, Candy Bar, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple.

Halo Top fans in Los Angeles can also enjoy Peaches & Cream in soft-serve form this summer at the brand’s two Scoop Shops located at Westfield Century City and Westfield Topanga.

To taste the latest seasonal flavor from Halo Top, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide next month or purchase it online here beginning today! To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top Creamery

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer turned ice cream aficionado Justin Woolverton while he was on a quest to find an ice cream he could enjoy without the guilt. Delivering premium ice cream people can actually feel good about eating, Halo Top is crafted with only the finest ingredients. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

