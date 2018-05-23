|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Boston
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Toronto
|23
|25
|.479
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|22
|24
|.478
|9½
|Baltimore
|15
|33
|.313
|17½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|23
|23
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|23
|.477
|1
|Detroit
|20
|28
|.417
|4
|Kansas City
|15
|33
|.313
|9
|Chicago
|14
|31
|.311
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Seattle
|28
|19
|.596
|2
|Los Angeles
|26
|22
|.542
|4½
|Oakland
|25
|23
|.521
|5½
|Texas
|19
|31
|.380
|12½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 0
Houston 11, San Francisco 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-3) at Toronto (Estrada 2-4), 12:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 5-3) at Oakland (Manaea 5-4), 3:35 p.m.
Houston (Morton 6-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 1-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.