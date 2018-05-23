Key Findings of the Edible Packaging Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--The will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A major factor driving the growth of the market is the safe and hygienic transportation of edible packaged food. The edible packaging layer is consumable. Thus, the packaged food must be protected from germs, and other harmful substances during processing and shipping. Therefore, safe and hygienic transportation of edible packaged food is essential and challenging for companies. Long distances and the time of transit increase the chances of spoilage in edible packaged food.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for lightweight food and beverage packaging as one of the key emerging trends in the global edible packaging market:

Growing demand for lightweight food and beverage packaging

Research and development activities for developing lightweight packaging to help reduce packaging waste have increased. One of the benefits of lightweight packaging is that it is cost-effective. Glass packaging is heavy, fragile, and difficult to transport that adds to management efforts and increases the transportation costs. Lightweight glass for lightweight packaging is produced by blasting frozen polymer with a laser and then rapidly cooling the liquid.

“The demand and popularity of lightweight packaging materials are increasing across the globe. The increase in the use of air cushion bags in the packaging industry led to the popularity of lightweight packaging. The increasing popularity will prompt vendors to provide lightweight edible packaging solutions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Edible packaging - segmentation analysis and market overview

This market research report segments the by raw material (lipids, polysaccharides, and proteins) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The edible packaging market in the Americas had the highest share of approximately 39% in 2017. The Americas will project steady growth during the forecast period and is expected to account for the highest share by 2022.

