Gene Synthesis Services Market - Increasing Focus on Product and Service Innovation Boosts Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of nearly 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005790/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gene synthesis services market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing focus on product and service innovation is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The intense competition in the global gene synthesis services market has encouraged vendors to focus on R&D to improve synthesis processes and procedures. Therefore, they are making significant investments in product innovation and development. Several vendors provide free codon optimization services that are clubbed with their product offering.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand from academic research as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Growing demand from academic research

The demand for gene synthesis services is increasing from academic research because of the tedious nature of gene preparation and the relative unimportance of the task in the context of the research study. Academic laboratory experiments involving genes require a steady supply of high-quality gene clones that may be tedious to prepare and use, particularly with limited resources.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Gene synthesis services are a quicker alternative to traditional cloning. They ensure that all types of required constructs can be readily synthesized and sub-cloned into any plasmid vector, which allows researchers to focus on their research objectives. In addition, complementary deoxyribonucleic synthesis can be labor and cost intensive for academic researchers.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global gene synthesis services market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following end-users (academic and commercial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the academic segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 51% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 1% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global gene synthesis services market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 48%. The market share for this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 2% through 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the global market throughout the period 2018-2022.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005790/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH GENETICS RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 09:32 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 09:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005790/en