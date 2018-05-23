Key Findings of the Global Ceramic Tiles Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--The latest market research report by on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape, and latest drivers to provide predictions for the forecast period.

The will grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market research analysts. A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in construction activities in developing countries. The growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructural investment are driving the construction industry in developing countries. Ceramic tiles are one of the main components used in the construction industry for building interior and exterior floors, footpaths, swimming pools, walls, partitions, roofs, and exterior finishing.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of 3D tiles as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Introduction of 3D tiles

Ceramic tiles are usually made from a mixture of clay, sand, and other natural elements. These are generally manufactured by molding into desired shapes and designs and later heating at high temperature in the furnace. The aesthetics of ceramic tiles makes them appropriate for the decorative wall, roofing, and flooring purposes. After the introduction of 3D printing, the market is expected to witness an increased demand for 3D ceramic tiles.

“The increasing demand for sophisticated designs and patterns is fueling the 3D ceramic tiles market. The use of 3D printing technology offers elegant facets and design textures on ceramic surfaces for interior as well as exterior architectural spaces. 3D ceramic tile surfaces offer a combined fashioned impact of incident light and its shadow,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global ceramic tiles market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (ceramic floor tiles and ceramic wall tiles) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The ceramic floor tiles segment dominated the global market in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by nearly 2% by 2022, making it the fastest growing application segment.

APAC held the highest share of the global ceramic tiles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 69%. This region is anticipated to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period.

