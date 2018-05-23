NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--National Donut Day just got a Timbit sweeter at Tim Hortons ® with a golden opportunity. On June 1, Tim Hortons® U.S. Guests in select markets will have a chance to win free donuts for a year and strike 24k donut gold when they visit participating U.S. restaurants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005267/en/

STRIKE GOLD THIS NATIONAL DONUT DAY AT TIM HORTONS® U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Five specially selected restaurants across Buffalo, New York, Columbus, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan will offer the 24k gold-covered Timbits®. The first in-restaurant Guest after 6am to ask for the “Gold Timbits®” at each one of these five locations on June 1 will win the prize of free donuts for a year.

“Here at Tim Hortons ® we’re always looking for a way to treat our Guests like gold,” says Shawn Thompson, Regional President, Tim Hortons U.S. “We’re excited to celebrate National Donut Day the Tim Hortons® way by adding a touch of gold to our signature Timbits®, a bite-size Guest favorite that are perfect for sharing with friends and family.”

The 24k Gold Timbits® are honey-dipped Timbits® covered in edible 24k gold. No purchase is necessary to win. For full promotion rules go to www.timhortons.com/24kgoldtimbits.

Join the conversation online: Like Tim Hortons on Facebook, facebook.com/TimHortonsUS Follow Tim Hortons on Twitter, @TimHortonsUS Follow Tim Hortons on Instagram, @TimHortonsUS

About TIM HORTONS ®

TIM HORTONS® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, TIM HORTONS® appeals to a broad range of consumer tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. TIM HORTONS® has more than 4,700 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States, and around the world. To learn more about the TIM HORTONS® brand, please visit the TIM HORTONS® brand website at www.timhortons.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 24,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005267/en/

CONTACT: ForTim Hortons®

Adrianna Lauricella

mediainquiries@timhortons.com

tims@alisonbrodmc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Tim Hortons®

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 09:02 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005267/en