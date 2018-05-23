Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--As Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, prepares to turn on the lights and welcome employees to its new 172,000 square foot world headquarters, an innovative lighting platform from Current, powered by GE (NYSE: GE) will enable dynamic IoT business applications for the future. As the largest technology company headquartered in Charleston, SC, Blackbaud is creating an infrastructure that will deliver 80 percent lighting energy savings as compared to fluorescent, and add sensor technology that will improve office productivity by making the space responsive to human and environmental factors.

Together with JLL commercial real estate management, Current by GE engineered a portfolio of LED fixtures to present a sophisticated look for the eco-friendly campus, along with its Daintree * wireless control system that provides daylight harvesting capabilities by using natural light to offset electricity use. Energy demand will also be reduced with zonal controls and the ability to dynamically reduce Current’s LED fixture output. The wireless solution is helping Blackbaud reduce installation costs and will save an additional 20 percent in energy costs versus a standard LED solution.

“As a company that embraces sustainability as a priority, Blackbaud not only wanted to build out a collaborative workspace but one that uses resources efficiently,” said Jon Olson, Blackbaud’s senior vice president and general counsel. “GE’s solution really stood out because of its compatibility with third-party sensors and software, making it easy for us to integrate other smart building devices and network architecture as needs arise.”

The Blackbaud world headquarters will bring together 1,400 Charleston-based employees, incubate emerging nonprofits, and teach students to code through Camp Blackbaud. As the global technology leader serving the social good community, Blackbaud focuses on solutions that are cost-effective and future-proof.

“It is a pleasure to partner with JLL and Blackbaud to build a campus that showcases the potential of IoT-enabled lighting in commercial buildings,” said Maryrose Sylvester, president and CEO of Current by GE. “This forward-thinking approach to energy savings is a testament to the culture and mission of Blackbaud and its work around the world.”

As Blackbaud begins to fully use the new space, the company plans to explore apps and other tools that can enhance the employee experience though its intelligent office environment. Examples from similar office installations have included technology like occupancy sensors that improve the use of meeting rooms and smartphone apps that allow employees to adjust room temperatures.

Blackbaud employees will begin moving into the world headquarters in early June.

About Current, powered by GE Current is the digital engine for intelligent environments. A first-of-its-kind startup within the walls of GE (NYSE: GE), Current blends advanced LED technology with networked sensors and software to make commercial buildings, retail stores and industrial facilities more energy efficient & digitally productive. Backed by the power of Predix *, GE’s platform for the Industrial Internet, and a broad ecosystem of technology partners, Current is helping businesses and cities unlock hidden value and realize the potential of their environments. www.currentbyge.com

