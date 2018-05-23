New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions

CRYSTAL CITY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, opened its new Advanced Vertical Lift Center (AVLC) today in the Washington, D.C. metro area. This office provides a unique setting for Bell’s military customers, partners and policy makers to interact with technology that is defining the future of vertical lift (FVL). Bell is increasing its presence in the region to offer opportunities for leaders to understand how advanced aviation technology such as the V-280 Valor can meet the urgent needs of the warfighter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005419/en/

The Bell V-280 Valor, shown here in its maiden cruise mode flight, will be among the solutions highlighted at the new Advanced Vertical Lift Center. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have a long-standing history of forward thinking, and we are committed to delivering overmatch capabilities to our military,” said Mitch Snyder, CEO at Bell. “The AVLC was designed so we can demonstrate innovative and breakthrough technologies to those involved with national security interests.”

The new AVLC provides a customer-focused experience that explores Bell’s latest manned and unmanned solutions that build on the company’s long history of partnership with the government. The interactive demonstration and event space incorporates several options to discover the benefits of Bell’s advancements in aviation, including:

Flight Simulator where users take control of the V-280 Valor and experience the agility and speed of the world’s latest tiltrotor technologies; Mission Table that delivers an interactive and visual representation of how complex operational requirements can be met with the revolutionary speed, range and lethality the V-280 delivers as a solution for the government’s FVL program; Augmented Reality demonstration that shows how the use of Bell’s digital thread technology impacts design, build, and sustainment by bringing hands-on training and maintenance support to the most remote locations; and Virtual Reality experience focused on giving operators and decision makers an immersive look at how the V-280 is designed to deliver tactical overmatch.

“We are committed to helping our customers regain dominance in vertical lift, and the AVLC is an opportunity for our team to show real solutions for pressing challenges using the power of flight,” said Jeff Schloesser, executive vice president for Strategic Pursuits at Bell. “We have to create and sustainably deliver new capabilities, such as the V-280, for warfighters to have operational overmatch. We intend for this office to support our nation’s military modernization.”

The Bell AVLC serves as a hub for aviation and policy decision makers to experience how Bell’s innovative solutions can solve critical real-world challenges. To learn more about the Bell AVLC please contact: mreilly@bellflight.com.

ABOUT BELL Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we’ve been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA’s first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we’re defining the future of on-demand mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC. Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the U.S. Army will not choose the Bell V-280 for its Future Vertical Lift program; the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses or delays in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; changes in worldwide economic or political conditions that impact demand for our products, interest rates or foreign exchange rates; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government’s ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government’s convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military and commercial products; and performance issues with key suppliers, subcontractors or business partners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005419/en/

CONTACT: Bell Helicopter

MICHAEL REILLY, +1 703-271-4928

mreilly@bellflight.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING DEFENSE CONTRACTS

SOURCE: Textron

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/23/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/23/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005419/en